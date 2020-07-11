The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of eight new COVID-19 cases, on Saturday, along with four more recoveries.
County Judge Chad Sims noted during his 4 p.m. daily update, Saturday, that of the 415 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 30 have been fatalities, and 256 have been recoveries, for a current total of 126 active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 6:09 p.m., Saturday, 247 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,710,290 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 250,462 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,112 have resulted in death and 127,880 have recovered, for a total of 119,470 active cases.