County Judge Chad Sims reported one new case of COVID-19 and one new recovery on Monday for Harrison County, bringing the total number of active cases down to 35.
The county has seen a total of 894 positive cases, with 824 recoveries and 35 fatalities since the outbreak earlier this year.
“Please don't get complacent. Wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and washing your hands are working. Let's keep this up so that our schools, stores, restaurants and businesses can all stay open,” Sims said.
Sims warned that though the numbers within the county continue to look better, community members should not relax safety regulations.
“We are making great progress at keeping our numbers under control, but two of our neighbors still have a large number of cases,” Sims said on Facebook, “Last week Caddo Parish reported over 40 cases per day and Gregg County has slowed to about 13 per day. Harrison County has averaged less than 4 new cases per day in the past week.”
State wide there were 1,292 newly reported coronavirus cases in Texas on Sunday and 37 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to state health officials.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 735,132 coronavirus cases and 15,522 deaths, up from 733,438 and 15,485 deaths recorded as of Saturday. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The health department also reported 67,234 active cases of the virus and that 652,376 have recovered while 3,217 people were hospitalized.