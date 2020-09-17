Harrison County’s COVID-19 numbers remained low on Thursday with just two new cases reported.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 850 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 780 recoveries and 35 are considered active cases.
In Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur also reported on Thursday that of the cumulative total of 147 positive cases for the county, 13 have ended in death, 132 have been recoveries and two are considered active cases.
“Please continue to pray for our beloved Marion County,” said LaFleur.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:25 p.m., Thursday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 678,819 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 14,590 have resulted in death and 594,817 have recovered, for a total of 69,412 active cases.