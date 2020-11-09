The Harrison County Health District reports 28 new cases and 18 recoveries since Friday in Harrison County, with Marshall Independent School District reporting nine new cases, and five recoveries.
This brings the total number of active cases in the county up to 82, with 1,166 total positive cases and 1,067 recoveries with 35 fatal cases.
Out of the nine new cases at MISD, five are at Marshall High School, two at Marshall Junior High School and one at Sam Houston Elementary.
The district clarified that some of the new cases are students or staff who were already under quarantine for several days due to previous exposure, but are just now receiving a positive test result.
Out of the five recoveries reported, MISD said that two were at MHS and two were at MJHJ along with one transportation staff member, bringing the districts total to 23 active cases.
STATE CASES
Texas on Sunday reported 5,404 new cases of the coronavirus, with almost 2,000 of those cases coming from the hard-hit El Paso area, state health officials said.
The state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is nearing 1 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which puts the number of cases at more than 985,000.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that with 43 additional deaths reported, the state’s death toll was at 18,743.