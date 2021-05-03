Harrison County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality from the virus last week.
According to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, this still leaves the counties average at around four new cases per day, with 107 total fatalities from the virus.
“Many pharmacies and hospitals have the vaccine readily available. It’s free and usually not much of a wait. Vaccinated or not, please continue to be cautious and protect yourself,” Sims said.
STATE
Texas has topped 50,000 COVID-19 deaths during the 14-month pandemic, university researchers reported Wednesday, April 28.
Johns Hopkins University researchers placed the Texas COVID-19 death toll at 50,037 Wednesday, out of 3,092,597 cases. That toll is the nation’s third-highest.
But researchers say the rolling two-week average of new cases continues to decline, with a 480-case decrease in the average number of daily cases as of Wednesday. That is a 13 percent decrease.
The number of vaccinated Texans continues to rise. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that almost 38 percent of the Texas population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26 percent were fully vaccinated.