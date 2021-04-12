Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that the county has seen an additional 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities reported from the virus in the past week.
“I'm very thankful that our new cases are remaining low but I'm overjoyed at having no fatalities. Let's keep up the good work!” Sims said,
“The vaccine has been readily available in Marshall and Longview. If you are having any trouble getting a dose, please contact me."
Christus Good Shepherd also reported Monday that 200 COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available for this Wednesday, April 14, at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview.
The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org. Individuals in need of assistance or without internet access may schedule by calling 877-335-5746.
Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
Sims also reported Monday that there had been an error in the data reported previously in the weekly cases counts.
“The state has been reporting 700+ active cases but we've only been having about 30 per week. A new case is considered recovered after about 2 week, so active cases should be no more than 2 weeks old,” Sims said, “For the past few weeks I've worked with DSHS to get this corrected. Their data is better but not perfect. I feel confident that our new case numbers and fatality numbers are correct. The bottom line: We've had 63 new cases in the last 2 weeks and those should be our active cases AND we've had no fatalities in the past 7 days. There is still an error in the numbers and it is likely in the recovery total. I'll update you as we work through it.”
STATE
Texas state health officials reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Sunday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,725 new cases Sunday, plus 47 previously unreported cases. Of the 3 million-plus cases for the pandemic in Texas, an estimated 65,106 are active.
Johns Hopkins University data show an average of 3,362 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. Per capita rates of new cases being reported show 29 of the top 30 are in West Texas counties.
Meantime, 31.5 percent of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 19 percent have been fully vaccinated.