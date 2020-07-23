The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of four new COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday, and two new recoveries.
Of the county’s cumulative total of 538 positive cases, 33 have ended in death, 358 have been recoveries and 147 are considered active cases.
County Judge Chad Sims urged residents to continue to follow recommendations to help mitigate the virus.
“We are all anxious to get back to normal but our new normal must include a mask and being extra cautious,” Judge Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update, Wednesday. “Let's work together to slow the spread.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,104,148 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 351,618 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 4,348 have resulted in death and 195,315 have recovered, for a total of 151,955 active cases.