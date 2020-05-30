Harrison County was notified on Saturday of five new COVID-19 cases, according to information released by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
Giving his daily 4 p.m. update, County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the 247 overall positive cases for the county, 80 have resulted in recoveries and 24 fatalities for a current total of 143 active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 5:33 p.m. Saturday, 231 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,057,449 tests had been administered across the state. Out of these tests, 928,517 are viral tests and 98,932 are antibody tests.
A total of 62,338 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,648 have resulted in death and 41,651 have recovered, for a total of 19,039 active cases.