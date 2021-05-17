Harrison County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 for the last seven days, a decrease from last weeks rise of 41 new cases.
County Judge Chad Sims said that this brings the counties average number of daily cases down once again, to four per day. No new fatalities from the virus were reported this week.
"Let's keep up the effort to prevent the spread. Social distancing and avoiding crowds are best," Sims said, "Vaccines are plentiful."
Sims also reminded community members that children ages 12 to 15 may now get the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccines are available locally at Walgreens, CVS, the Christus Hub in Longview, Genesis PrimeCare in Marshall and more.