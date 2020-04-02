A Harrison County resident has died from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Harrison County officials announced on Wednesday.
The announcement came just hours before Harrison County Judge Chad Sims received notice of two more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to five for the county.
In the wake of the death, along with two additional cases reported in the same day, Judge Sims urged residents to take the global pandemic, mitigation recommendations and mandates seriously.
“Take every precaution and stay safe,” he said.
The fatality related to COVID-19 complications was first reported by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt Wednesday morning when announcing the death of a COVID-19 patient at a Longview hospital.
“Our resident that died from COVID-19 was in the hospital in Longview. That’s why Gregg County’s judge reported it,” said Sims.
Jennifer Hancock, executive director of the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, said the deceased patient was one of the first three confirmed positive cases reported for Harrison County.
“(Wednesday’s death) is our first (COVID-19 positive tested) patient,” Sims confirmed.
In four of the now five cases, the individuals were exposed to the virus from travel. The cause of transmission of the other- one of the latest cases – is still under investigation, the county judge said.
The Harrison County officials expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased patient.
“We have heavy hearts for the friends and family that are affected by this,” Judge Sims said Wednesday.
“We continue to give condolences,” added Hancock.
Hancock said the health district will not be releasing the name or age of the deceased patient, at this time.
“Being a small community, we want to protect the patient’s privacy as much as possible,” she said.
“As always, our condolences to the family at this difficult time,” she said.
Hancock said they ask community members to be diligent in continuing all the strategies that the health district has shared to prevent the spread of the virus.
Judge Sims echoed her sentiments.
“We always have a heightened awareness, but this brings even more attention to how diligent and how hard we need to work against the spread of this virus,” the county judge said. “We hate to have something like this happen to any of our residents.”
Prior to the notification of the two additional positive cases on Wednesday, Sims also released the latest COVID-19 testing details for the county, documented through March 31.
Of the 96 tested, 71 were negative, and 22 were pending, at the time; and only the 3 initial deaths had been counted, at the time. He said he intends to post data at least weekly on his “Harrison County Judge” Facebook page.
Wednesday’s Harrison County death brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in northeast Texas to four.
The first was a man in Smith County who lived at Hideaway Lake. He was 91.
Harrison County judge, Sims, on Tuesday announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. In response, he and Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for residents.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Wednesday morning announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, bringing the total to eight in the county.