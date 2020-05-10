Harrison county on Saturday reported four new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 188, with 11 fatalities and 18 recoveries.
The state sent mobile testing sites to both Marshall and Jefferson on Friday and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Friday he expected those test results to be available by Wednesday.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said on Saturday that Jefferson’s mobile testing site conducted 20 tests on Friday.
Numbers for the number of tests conducted at Marshall’s mobile testing site on Friday were not immediately available by Saturday evening.
Marion county’s COVID-19 numbers sit at 16 total cases, Gregg county sits at 117 total cases and Smith county sits at 170 total cases, as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services database.
Approximately 477,118 tests have been administered across the state. Of those, 15,470 were at public labs and 461,648 were at private labs.
A total of 36,609 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,004 have been fatalities and 19,197 have recovered, for a total of 16,408 active cases, as of Friday.
A total of 1,734 patients are currently hospitalized across the state as of Friday.
As new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Gregg and Harrison counties, another round of federal funding is arriving to help boost virus testing in the Longview area.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris said an additional three cases brought the county’s total to 128 positive coronavirus cases.
He said the county has administered 1,446 total tests as of Saturday, with 1,205 negative results and 113 pending results. The county has had 48 recoveries and two deaths.
Statewide, 1,251 more cases of the coronavirus were reported Saturday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 37,860. No new counties reported cases Saturday; more than 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 7,594, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 5,369 cases.
The state has reported 45 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,049 — an increase of about 4% from Friday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 160 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,735 patients with COVID-19 are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of one patient from Friday. At least 489,294 tests have been administered.
And several East Texas health centers have been awarded a total of $2.74 million in another round of federal grants to help expand the range of coronavirus testing and testing-related activities, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Among the recipients, Longview Wellness Pointe received $411,904; Special Health Resources for Texas in Longview got $492,499; East Texas Border Health Clinic in Marshall received $739,879; and Tyler Family Circle of Care was awarded $455,044.
This past month, Wellness Pointe and Special Health Resources were among seven East Texas health centers that shared $6.4 million in federal funds.
In that first round of funding, Wellness Pointe received $1.08 million, while Special Health Resources was awarded $868,055.