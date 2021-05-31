Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Monday that the county has reached its fourth full week without any COVID-19 related fatalities.
22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week, with an average of three new cases per day.
"Let's continue to be cautious as COVID data indicates good progress," Sims said.
STATE
The Dallas Morning News reported that across Texas, 144 more coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, including 132 new cases and 12 older ones that were recently reported by labs.
The state also reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its death toll to 50,426.
Of the new cases, 123 were confirmed and 9 were probable. Of the older cases, 12 were confirmed and none were probable.
The state’s case total is now 2,943,844, including 2,517,276 confirmed and 426,568 probable.
According to the state, 12,766,939 people in Texas have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 10,291,055 — 42.8 percent of the state’s population 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.