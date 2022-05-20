The early voting turnout for the May 24 Republican and Democratic primary run-off elections has been slow this week, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported.
“I hope things pick up. So far both of these May elections have had very low turnout,” Robinette shared.
Friday is the last day of early voting.
“So far this week, there has been 113 people who voted the Democratic ballot and 556 who voted the Republican ballot,” said Robinette.
The first day of early voting in the party primary run-off saw 21 Democratic voters check in and 116 Republican voters check in.
The elections administrator said many people have inquired as to why there were two elections back-to-back in May.
“The normal May 7th City School election was also a special election with two constitutional amendments,” he explained. “The primary and primary run-off elections must be kept separate from other elections by order of the Election Code.”
“The purpose of the run-off election is to determine who ends up on the November general election ballot, when there was no clear winner in the primary election back in March,” he said.
Candidates in the run-off election did not garner more than 50 percent of the vote in the March primaries. The top two candidates advanced to the run-off election. Voters will choose either the Republican or Democratic candidate who will be running in the November general election (if the opposing political party has a candidate running as well).
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson in Marshall, and several branch locations:
• Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom
• Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville
• Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St. in Harleton
• G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2303 Holland St. in Marshall
• Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview
• T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Karnack
Election Day voting takes place May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations. Harrison County has been approved to use the new countywide voting program going forward, so voters may vote at any polling site in the county on Election Day just as they have done for early voting.
• Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South in Marshall
• Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom
• Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville
• Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St. in Harleton
• G.W. Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2303 Holland St. in Marshall
• Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview
• T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Karnack
• Harrison County ESD 9 Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields
• Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn
• Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St. in Scottsville
Who’s on the Republican Ballot?
In Harrison County precinct chair races, Bill Elliot and Lou Gaw are running for Precinct 1 chair; Donna Philyaw and Fuzzy Harmon are vying for Precinct 14; and Stan Mann and Charlene Henigan Franks are running for Precinct 17.
Statewide, George P. Bush and Ken Paxton are vying for the attorney general spot, Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley are running for land commissioner, and Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner are running for railroad commissioner.
Who’s on the Democratic Ballot?
Locally, Jrmar JJ Jefferson and Victor D. Dunn are running for the U.S. Representative District 1 spot. The winner will face Republican and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in the November general election for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Statewide, Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza are running for the attorney general spot, Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega are running for comptroller, and Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are running for land commissioner.
“Sample ballots, dates, times and places are available on our website which is www.harrisoncountytexas.org/elections,” noted Robinette.