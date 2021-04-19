This week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reports that the county saw 27 new cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities from the virus, for the second week in a row.
“Our new cases continue at a very low rate and no new fatalities,” Sims said, “There are several reasons that our case count is low. The vaccine has likely had an impact as well as warmer weather and people spending more time outside. Please continue to be cautious especially with indoor gatherings.”
There are still some discrepancies with the numbers being reported for total number of cases and total recoveries, according to Sims, who added that “our trend is in the right direction”.
The Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is still available at the following sites in Harrison County: CVS — Marshall, Genesis PrimeCare — Marshall, Kroger — Marshall, Brookshires — Hallsville, Walgreens — Marshall, WalMart — Marshall.
Always call or go online first to verify that an appointment is available. There may also be other locations not mentioned above.
STATE
The two-week rolling average of coronavirus cases in Texas is increasing, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.
The average number of new cases per day in the state has risen from 3,286.4 on April 1 to 3,458.9 on April 15, an increase of 5.2 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins data.
There were a reported 2,430 newly confirmed or probable cases in the state Saturday and 65 additional deaths, according to the Texas health department. The rolling average of daily deaths in the state has decreased from 93.1 per day to 55.6, based on the data from Johns Hopkins.
Nearly 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Texas so far, ranking the state third nationally, Johns Hopkins reported.
The state had an estimated 64,125 active cases and 2,929 people hospitalized, according to the state health department.
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports 34.8 percent of Texas residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 20 percent are fully vaccinated.