This past weekend two Harrison County natives represented local radio and musical excellence at the Texas Country Music Association’s inaugural Music Industry Summit and Awards Show.
On Saturday, KMHT Radio Program Director Ashli Dansby attended the event, speaking to those gathered in Salado about the continued vitality of radio across Texas.
Local Scottsville-based musician Jake Williams then performed for those gathered at the summit, kicking off the inaugural award show with an acoustic song swap set with fellow singer-songwriter Dusty Moats.
Danby also presented eight awards during the event to industry professionals.
This is not the first time that Harrison County has been nationally recognized for excellence in music and radio broadcasting, with the Texas Country Music Association’s Annual Award Show coming up later this year with great local representation.
Dansby herself is nominated for Radio Broadcast Personality of the Year for this years competition, along with another local Dale Watson, who is nominated for the Roots/Alternative Country Music category.
In August, Dansby will also be up for a spot on the Texas Association of Broadcasters board, which will be considered during the group’s annual convention. During that convention, the organization will also honor local radio broadcaster Chip Arledge with 92.3 The Depot with his award for Broadcast Excellence.