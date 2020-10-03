The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location of the Harrison County Republican Party on Friday with a special ribbon cutting.
Harrison County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, a fellow Republican and Chamber ambassador, welcomed the local party as a Chamber member.
“I’m proud to be here this morning to welcome the Republican Party to their new headquarters here, on Pinecrest Drive,” said Oswalt. “We welcome you to your new location.
“It’s a great location and we look forward to having a great, strong party this year,” said Oswalt.
Lee Lester, local party chair, said the party officially moved to its 902 E. Pinecrest Drive location on Thursday. Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony was well attended by not only Chamber ambassadors, but local Republican elected officials including County Clerk Liz James. Joe Buck Crisp, district director for District 9 State Representative Chris Paddie, also joined in the celebration as well as Marion County Republican Party Chair Scott Stebbins. Stagecoach Coffee, a new coffee shop, provided refreshments.
Lester noted that the location will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. He encourages the public to stop by.
“We welcome you to stop by and see what we have,” said Lester. “We’ve got Trump paraphernalia, all kinds.”
Stacia Runnels, executive director of the Chamber, noted that the Chamber doesn’t operate under any kind of political bias, but do welcome members from both parties.
“We are definitely proud to have y’all as members and proud to share with the community where you’re located,” she said, addressing the party.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Lester commented on how critical this presidential election is, describing it as by far the most important election in the country’s history.
“The choice we have this year is between Donald Trump and socialism,” he said. “It’s not a choice of two men of which we like or dislike or whatever, because the other side has already endorsed socialism which leads to Communism.
“It’s not just a matter of what somebody stands for or says or how they say it,” he added. “It is: ‘What do they stand for?”
Lester expressed his concern about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pledge to end Republican President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban on his first day in office, if elected.
According to CNBC.com, one of Trump’s first actions as president in 2017 was to suspend entry to the United States of travelers from seven majority Muslim nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, for 90 days. The executive order created chaos at airports around the world, and lawsuits against the ban quickly followed.
After federal judges barred the first ban’s implementation, Trump issued a second ban that was also quickly tied up in federal courts, CNBC.com reported.
A third version of the ban was issued by the White House in the fall of 2017, and this one applied to six majority Muslim countries and two non-majority Muslim countries, CNBC.com indicated. The following year, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the third ban, which remains in place today.
“Biden gotten an ad out through the Muslims. All the writing and so forth is in Arabic and he says on day one, he’ll remove all restrictions on Muslims coming to the United States,” Lester said, regarding the video in which Biden addressed attendees of the Million Muslim Votes Summit, an online conference hosted by Emgage Action, the nation’s largest Muslim-American political group.
CNBC.com quotes the former vice president as saying in the video: “I will end the Muslim ban on day one. Day one. And I will work with Congress to pass hate crimes legislation like the Jabara-Heyer No Hate Act and the End Racial and Religious Profiling Act.”
Reached for comment, Trump campaign spokeswoman Courtney Parella told CNBC, “President Trump understands that our faith is what unites us as a nation. He has and will continue to staunchly defend religious freedoms for all Americans.”
Lee said anyone needing Trump paraphernalia or information on the Harrison County Republican Party and political candidates may reach him at 903-739-3824.