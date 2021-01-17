Now that the Harrison County Republican Party has unanimously passed a resolution supporting the legislative priorities adopted by the Republican Party of Texas, the local party is counting on local legislators to wholeheartedly champion those goals.
“The Republican Party of Harrison County stands in support of State Senator Bryan Hughes and State Representative Chris Paddie in their work and votes to pass each of these legislative priorities this session,” said local party chair, Lee Lester. “We ask them both to publicly lead on each of these issues.”
The eight priorities are: election integrity, religious freedom, children and gender modification, abolition of abortion, constitutional carry, monument protection, school choice for all, and ban taxpayer-funded lobbying.
The legislative priorities were identified during the Republican Party of Texas 2020 State Convention. During the convention, thousands of delegates from throughout the state voted to approve the Republican Party platform, which is the governing mission statement outlining the Republican Party core beliefs, values and critical issues.
Of the hundreds of topics that were addressed in the platform, eight of the issues were noted as high priority. This past Monday, Jan. 12, the Harrison County Republican Party’s executive committee unanimously passed a resolution supporting those top legislative priorities.
“These eight are formally recognized as priorities because they are the issues considered most pressing and most important by a super majority of millions of Texas Republicans,” the local party explained in a press release. “The Republican Party of Texas clearly identifies its priorities in order to communicate with each Republican elected member of the Texas Senate and House of Representatives the actions desired by the super majority of their voters.
Elected officials are urged to adopt the priorities as their own and properly pass legislation enacting them into law, the local party noted. The party will send a copy of its resolution supporting the priorities to Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall), State Republican Executive Committee Committeeman Dr. Charles Blankenship and State Republican Executive Committee Committeewoman Rhonda Anderson as the 87th session begins.
The local party is requesting each to reply back in writing to the party clearly communicating their stance on each legislative priority listed, and describing their commitment to advocate for, author, co-author, sponsor, or co-sponsor and vote for a bill in furtherance of the priority, including existing bill numbers, if known.
The Republican Party Legislative Priorities are as follow:
- Election integrity — Require citizenship verification of each voter, and felony penalties for Election Code violations that threaten election integrity (including curtailing and limiting main-in/absentee voting due to the abuse of this voting process).
- Religious freedom — Restore the rights of individuals, organizations, and businesses, to exercise their sincerely held religious beliefs by prohibiting local ordinances, state laws, or executive orders that violate those rights.
- Children and gender modification — Abolish the following practices for minors: intervention to prevent natural progression of puberty; administration of opposite sex hormones; and performance of any type of gender reassignment surgery.
- Abolition of abortion — Abolish abortion by ensuring the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all pre-born children from the moment of fertilization.
- Constitutional carry — Restore legal Texas firearms owners’ rights to carry them openly or concealed without a permit, while maintaining the option of a permit for reciprocity purposes.
- Monument protection — All monuments or markers in the state shall be protected by law from being removed, defaced, destroyed, or otherwise dishonored. In particular, specific protection shall be given to the Alamo Cenotaph which shall not be removed from its current location off the Alamo Battlefield footprint.
- School choice for all — Empower parents and guardians to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education using tax credits or exemptions without government restraint or intrusion.
- Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying — Abolish all forms of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
In addition to these priorities, the Harrison County Republican Party also formally included an additional legislative priority that was identified during the 2018 state convention.
That particular priority is to ban and prohibit the use of payroll deductions to collect and/or remit union dues for any employee of an entity with statutory taxing authority with no carve-outs/exceptions.
“The Harrison County Republican Party believes it to be of such importance that it needs to be included,” the local party stated. “It is not the responsibility of a taxpayer-funded entity to collect and remit union dues. That practice is an unjust use of taxpayer funds and must be eliminated.”
Lester said the local party will monitor the progress of pushing the priorities this legislative session and publicly report the results.
“It is of paramount importance to the Harrison County Republican Party for the 87th legislative session to pass the 2020 RPT (Republican Party of Texas) legislative priorities into law,” the resolution of support approved by the local party states.
“Our elected representatives in the House and the Senate must deliver our voice to the other members in their respective legislative bodies, and actively pursue, without capitulation or compromise, those legislative priorities which have been passed by the RPT Convention delegates, as well as additional priorities of the Harrison County Republican Party.”