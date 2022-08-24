Harrison County Republican Women celebrated the auxiliary’s 54th anniversary by welcoming Kit Whitehill, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, as their keynote speaker.
Whitehill shared her enthusiasm on joining in the celebration as she congratulated the organization on 54 years of patriotism and service last week.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for months, and getting to visit clubs, especially for their anniversaries is one of the greatest jobs I have as the TFRW president,” said Whitehill. “54 years… that’s a major accomplishment. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of leadership, a lot of dedication to keep a club up and running and effective.
“For 54 years, y’all should be very proud of that accomplishment,” she told the group. “I’m so thankful to see that your history is important to y’all.”
Joining in the group’s 54th anniversary observance were Republican Women from neighboring counties, including Panola, Wood, Camp and Marion.
Several past party chairs, including Gay Jordan, Sam Moseley, County Judge Chad Sims and Debra Hatfield were also recognized, as well as precinct chairs.
“We appreciate all your hard work in the past, the present and hopefully in the future,” Vice President Shirley Heim said as she recognized the past party chairs and precinct chairs.
Harrison County Republican Women organized in May 1968 and was admitted into the Texas Federation of Republican Women in July of 1968. The first officers of the club were President Annabel Snider, Vice President Gay Jordan, Treasurer Margaret Horde and Secretary Jane Littlejohn.
The organization boasted about 50 to 70 members during its establishment. When the organization established, its mission was to actively support Republican candidates and provide strength and unity for politician action, which is still a part of its purpose today.
“It’s frequently said by elected officials and candidates that Republican women are the backbone of the party, that when women work, we win; and many statewide have said to us if it had not been for the women of TFRW, I would not have gotten elected,” said Whitehill. “We take that responsibility very seriously because we know elections have consequences.”
Reflecting on their service, Whitehill said she’s grateful to have women engaged in the political process.
She quoted Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile, who said: “When one woman is a leader, it changes her. When more women are leaders, it changes politics and policies.”
“I think that’s very true,” said Whitehill. “I’m so thankful for our Republican women that are in office, and I’m thankful that today, this year, there’s a historic number of women that are running for office and excellent candidates. So that is very exciting.”
Republican Women Milestones
Recognizing the number of elected Republican women — from those in the municipal office all the way up to Congress — Whitehill said she’s thankful for the involvement of the Harrison County Republican Women.
“I’m thankful for each of you that are here today, that you’re involved, stay educated and working for candidates and working for Republican philosophies,” Whitehill told the group.
Noting the vital role women have played, she highlighted the history of women in the Republican Party, dating back to as early as 1860. The year marked the first time Republicans won the White House with the election of President Abraham Lincoln.
“Women such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton (chief philosopher of woman’s rights and suffrage movements) were very instrumental in getting him elected,” said Whitehill.
She noted that in 1872, the first recognition of women in an official party platform was the Republican platform. Additionally, in 1892, the first woman to address the Republican National Committee was Mrs. J. Ellen Foster, chairman of the Woman’s Republican Association of the United States.
“Part of her message was we are here to help and we’re here to stay,” said Whitehill.
Whitehill continued highlighting notable achievements in history, noting, in 1916, the first major party to favor federal women suffrage was the Republican Party.
“And in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women was founded in Chicago, and the purpose of course as it still is today was to educate, inform, and motivate women to be involved in the political process. In 1955, TFRW was founded,” she said. “In 1955, Texas was a deep, blue state. There wasn’t a lot of Republicans and there definitely weren’t many Republican Women’s clubs. So in October of 1955 when 300 women gathered in San Antonio for the first Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention and they voted to become part of the national federation, this was a huge event. And as soon as that happened, then clubs started forming all over the state. Seventy years later, we are stronger than ever.”
Whitehill added that, in 1971, the first woman in political history to be elected to the national chairmanship of either party was a Republican named Anne Legendre Armstrong, of Texas.
“I thought that was exciting to know,” she said of Armstrong, who was elected co-chairman of the Republican National Committee in 1971 and became the first woman to deliver a keynote address at the Republican National Convention in 1972.
She also paid homage to the three “amazing” women currently serving on the Texas Supreme Court. Whitehill additionally recognized former TFRW membership chair Dana Myers, who was recently elected as the vice chair of the Republican Party of Texas.
“She is already making just such a difference,” Whitehill said of Myers.
“This is just a few examples of the many things that Republican women have done to make a difference in history,” said Whitehill. “We’re still making history today. Each level of women’s participation in the political process is important whether it’s just casting votes, volunteering for a candidate, being involved in Republican Women’s club, working at the polls, serving as the precinct chairman or election judge, or running for office.”
Myers encouraged the group to continue their involvement in the party.
“We women are over half of the voting population, so that’s why we all must get out and vote and we all must get everybody we know to get out and vote,” she said.
“Had I not gotten involved in TFRW, so many life experiences I never would’ve had,” she added. “It has enriched my life so much, and I hope many of you feel the same way.”
Whitehill noted the great strides TFRW has made in the last two years, including the investment of more than 2 million volunteer hours.
“A lot of that is working for candidates. And because we’ve got Republican women, boots on the ground, those candidates aren’t having to pay to hire people to block walk, to do things for them, so that saves them money so they can spend in other ways,” she said. “So I can’t imagine our country without Republican women getting involved in the political process.”
Whitehill urged the group to continue to be an agent for change, particularly by being a role model for the future generation.
“As primary caretakers of our children, we have the opportunity to raise patriots and to promote liberty for the healing of our country, what we desperately need right now,” she said. “Our nation is divided right now for so many things, but we as women, we must work to heal our nation and to reclaim the culture of truth, family and freedom and the Constitution.
“I want to thank you all for everything you’re doing in Harrison County and congratulate you for 54 fabulous years,” said Whitehill.