The Harrison County Republican Women Auxiliary celebrated its 53rd anniversary, reflecting on the patriotism and service the organization has poured into local community throughout the decades.
“We got together and said we’re Republicans and we want to change Texas — not transform it. It’s a party we wanted to get behind,” Gay Jordan, who was the organization’s first vice president, and also a past president, said as she recounted the organization’s founding.
The group celebrated its anniversary Saturday at the Starr Family Pope Home at 302 S. Grove.
Harrison County Republican Women organized in May 1968 and was admitted into the Texas Federation of Republican Women in July of 1968. The first officers of the club were: President Annabel Snider, Vice President Gay Jordan, Treasurer Margaret Horde and Secretary Jane Littlejohn.
The organization boasted about 50 to 70 members during its establishment.
“We’ve stayed active all this time, for 53 years; but it’s been a lot of hard work, and we’re still at it,” said Jordan.
“What we encourage people to do is just to get out and vote and love our country,” she said.
When the organization established, it was to actively support Republican candidates and provide strength and unity for politician action, which is still a part of its purpose today.
“We grew very quickly, but there were no Republicans. You know you could vote for president, but as far as primaries, we had none,” said Jordan.
“What people don’t realize is that there was no Republican Party in Texas until the mid ’60s,” Jordan explained. “We did not have a Primary. We had someone who ran for governor, but we got over 3,000 votes; so the next year we could have a Primary.”
She said when they were finally able to hold a Primary, voters came by the dozens throughout the day.
“We’d have 10 to 20 people, and that’s all day long,” Jordan recalled. “And then finally we had our great beginning when John Tower was selected.”
Tower was the first Republican Senator elected from Texas since Reconstruction.
“That was our first big election. He ran for Senate. He was our senator. Then after that Bill Clements became governor, and it just rolled along,” said Jordan, reflecting on how Clements was the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction.
Gaw said then Republican Richard Nixon was elected in 1968 as the nation’s 37th president.
“We’ve had President Nixon fly into Longview. We’ve had Barbara Bush here and George Bush has been here,” Jordan said, reflecting on political figures the Harrison County Republican Women group has helped bring to Marshall and the East Texas area.
Other renowned political figures the Republican Women of Harrison County has brought to Marshall include Senators John Tower, Phil Gramm and Strom Thurman.
Speakers the group has invited included then-Congressman George H W Bush in 1970, Barbara Bush, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Tom Stagg and Jim Collins as well as governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott.
“Greg Abbott’s been here before he was governor,” Lou Gaw, who was president of the local group in 1974, recalled.
Current State Senator Bryan Hughes, State Representative Chris Paddie and Congressman Louie Gohmert have also been guests of the organization, as well as a host of local elected officials.
Many of those elected officials have served as the guest speaker of the Republican Women’s monthly luncheon. The monthly luncheons are held every third Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Elks Lodge in Marshall.
“We have good speakers every month like our judges and our Congressmen. We also have some from the city of Marshall,” said past president, Charlene Franks.
She said the luncheons are open to the public, regardless of party affiliation or gender.
“We have a lot of men that come to our luncheon,” said Gaw, sharing a lot of good information is shared. Gaw also gives a Watch Day report, updating attendees on the latest legislation.
“We help anyway we can,” Said Franks.
As volunteers, the members do a lot of work in the community, from assisting with elections to donating books to the public library. Harrison County Republican Women also awards three scholarships to high school seniors annually. The group also hosts candidate forums, support local activities and also support local schools by distributing Constitution booklets during Constitution Week.
“But, mainly, the very first thing that comes to mind about us is that we are friendly, nice ladies,” said Franks. “And all we’re trying to do is just take care of our community and our county and state; but it’s really cool when you get to know your judge by his first name and Congressman by his first name and he knows you.”
As the organization continues to celebrate its 53rd anniversary, current Harrison County Republican Women President Donna Philyaw said they are thrilled to continue to serve.
“We’re happy that we’re still in existence and we’re trying our best to keep the party alive,” said Philyaw.
Current executive board members are Donna Philyaw as president, Veronica King as vice president, Winnie Dan Ver Merwe as secretary, Renea Oswalt as treasurer and Charlene Franks as past president.