The Harrison County Republican Women met Friday, June 17 for their monthly meeting. During the meeting guest speaker was John Oswalt representing Elks Lodge #603 of Marshall, Texas.
Oswalt gave a very informational presentation highlighting all the community services programs that the Elks members provide. The Republican Women are grateful to the Elks for providing our meeting place.
Charlene Franks also presented Carolyn Abbney Scholarships to three local high school graduates. The scholarship recipients are Carter Watson from Waskom High School, Landon King from Hallsville High School and Cody Hargett from Elysian Fields High School.
Carter Watson plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Landon King plans to attend The University of Texas at Tyler, and Cody Hargett plans to attend Texas A&M University.
Please join us in congratulating the deserving young men.