Low interest federal disaster loans are now available to Harrison County businesses and residents as a result of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration to assist will damages from the recent winter storm that swept through the state, beginning Feb. 11.
The U.S. Small Business Association acting administrator Tami Perriello announced the program earlier this week, with Harrison County being added to the list on Wednesday, according to UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center Business Adviser Suzanne Moseley.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million through the program to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available to businesses regardless of any property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 3 percent for businesses, 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.25 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, community members must first contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency at www.disasterassistance.gov.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.govfor more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Moseley said that the SBDC is available to assist anyone interested in applying for these loans, working with them through the loan process and to answer any questions they may have. To contact the SBDC office in Marshall, visit the group’s website at www.LongviewSBDC.org to make an appointment, or contact Moseley directly at (903) 757-5857 or through email at smoseley@uttyler.edu.
Additional counties eligible for this program include (for Texas only):
TEXAS
ANGELINA, ARANSAS, BASTROP, BEE, BELL, BEXAR, BLANCO, BRAZORIA, BRAZOS, BROWN, BURLESON, CALDWELL, CALHOUN, CAMERON, CHAMBERS, COLLIN, COMAL, COMANCHE, COOKE, CORYELL, DALLAS, DENTON, DEWITT, ELLIS, FALLS, FORT BEND, GALVESTON, GILLESPIE, GRIMES, GUADALUPE, HARDIN, HARRIS, HAYS, HENDERSON, HIDALGO, HOOD, JASPER, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KAUFMAN, KENDALL, LAVACA, LIBERTY, MADISON, MATAGORDA, MAVERICK, MCLENNAN, MONTAGUE, MONTGOMERY, NACOGDOCHES, NUECES, ORANGE, PALO PINTO, PANOLA, PARKER, POLK, ROCKWALL, SABINE, SAN JACINTO, SAN PATRICIO, SCURRY, SHELBY, SMITH, STEPHENS, TRAVIS, TYLER, UPSHUR, VAN ZANDT, VICTORIA, WALKER, WALLER, WHARTON, WICHITA, WILLIAMSON, WILSON, WISE, TARRANT, ANDERSON, AUSTIN, BOSQUE, BOWIE, BURNET, CHEROKEE, COLORADO, ERATH, FANNIN, FREESTONE, GONZALES, GRAYSON, GREGG, HARRISON, HILL, HOUSTON, HUNT, JACKSON, JIM WELLS, JONES, LIMESTONE, LUBBOCK, MEDINA, MILAM, NAVARRO, RUSK, TAYLOR, TOM GREEN, VAL VERDE, WASHINGTON, WOOD
Contiguous Counties:
SAN AUGUSTINE, TRINITY, REFUGIO, FAYETTE, LEE, KARNES, LIVE OAK, GOLIAD, LAMPASAS, ATASCOSA, BANDERA, LLANO, LEON, ROBERTSON, CALLAHAN, MCCULLOCH, SAN SABA, COLEMAN, EASTLAND, MILLS, WILLACY, HAMILTON, KERR, KIMBLE, MASON, BROOKS, KENEDY, STARR, SOMERVELL, NEWTON, DIMMIT, KINNEY, UVALDE, WEBB, ZAVALA, CLAY, JACK, KLEBERG, YOUNG, BORDEN, FISHER, GARZA, HOWARD, KENT, MITCHELL, NOLAN, SHACKELFORD, THROCKMORTON, CAMP, MARION, MORRIS, RAINS, ARCHER, BAYLOR, WILBARGER, CASS, RED RIVER, LAMAR, DELTA, HOPKINS, DUVAL, HASKELL, STONEWALL, CROSBY, FLOYD, HALE, HOCKLEY, LAMB, LYNN, TERRY, FRIO, RUNNELS, COKE, CONCHO, IRION, MENARD, REAGAN, SCHLEICHER, STERLING, CROCKETT, EDWARDS, SUTTON, TERRELL, FRANKLIN