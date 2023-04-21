Harrison County has now filed a response to the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the county and Southern Health Partners Inc. by the family of a Marshall woman who died in the county jail in 2022.
The county asserts that the county cannot be liable because Johnson’s death did not result from any constitutionally defective policy, custom or practice of the defendant.
“No policy, custom or practice of the defendant caused plaintiffs a constitutional deprivation or damages,” the response states.
The lawsuit was filed last month on March 10 by constitutional rights lawyer Dean Malone on behalf of the family of 41-year-old Lonnetta Neshae Johnson, who died Jan. 13, 2022, while incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail.
“Lonnetta Johnson died on January 13, 2022 as a result of significant neglect in the Harrison County jail,” the lawsuit states. “Lonnetta and her physical and mental health issues were not unknown to the Harrison County jail. She had been incarcerated in that jail several times before.”
Johnson had been a frequent inmate in the county jail, having been incarcerated a total of 15 times over an 11-year period with the latest for low level offenses.
“There is no doubt that Harrison County, and upon information and belief SHP, were aware of Lonnetta’s significant physical and mental health issues for years before the incarceration concluding in her death,” the lawsuit alleges. “They thus had to have in place appropriate policies, practices and/or customs to deal with not only Lonnetta’s significant issues, but issues of other detainees in the jail.”
The county filed an answer to the suit last Friday, April 14, through its attorney Robert S. Davis, of Flowers Davis, PLLC, in Tyler.
In its response, the county further argues that it is entitled to the defense of sovereign immunity from suit as the plaintiffs have made no allegation that could satisfy the required criteria to hold a subdivision of the State of Texas liable for these claims.
Plaintiffs in the case are Johnson’s son, Robert Young Jr., and LaShun Fuqua, as independent administrator of and on behalf of the Johnson’s estate.
The county also contends that the county cannot be liable for punitive or exemplary damages under any circumstances.
“Defendant asserts that plaintiff’s alleged damages, to the extent any exist, were proximately caused by third parties not under defendant’s control,” the county’s response states.
The county is requesting a jury trial in the matter. The plaintiff is also asking for a jury trial on all issues which may be tried to a jury.
Constitutional rights lawyer Dean Malone, who represents a family member and filed the federal lawsuit in Marshall’s federal court said, “We continue to see absolutely horrible situations across Texas, in which mentally ill pre-trial detainees, arrested on low-level offenses, are not provided critically-needed mental and medical healthcare. There was no excuse for not intervening regarding Lonnetta sitting unclothed, on the cold cell floor, for hours. Her mental and physical condition was such that she could not ask for help. We must do better regarding severely mentally ill people. They deserve more than to be incarcerated while their lives hang in the balance.”
Lawsuit Claims
The lawsuit filed by the inmate’s family asserts that Johnson’s death was unnecessary and preventable.
“Medically and mentally ill pre-trial detainee Lonnetta Johnson died an unnecessary and preventable death after incarceration in the Harrison County jail as a result of defendants’ policies, practices and/or customs,” the lawsuit states. “Lonnetta died after being in the same position, unclothed, on a cold cell floor for hours, without any intervention.”
The law firm representing the plaintiffs said there was no doubt that her serious mental health issues affected her ability to live a normal life.
“Regardless, instead of being taken to the nearest in-patient mental health facility, Harrison County chose to jail her for approximately two weeks. That two-week period concluded with Ms. Johnson’s death,” the law firm stated.
The law firm noted that witnesses at the jail reported that Johnson was unclothed, sitting on a cold cell floor, in the same position, for hours, possibly in 60-degree temperature.
“When someone finally entered the cell to check on Ms. Johnson, it was too late. She was transported to a local hospital, and her body temperature was only 90.1 degrees,” the law office indicated.
The lawsuit claims that the defendants had in their possession all documents relating to Johnson’s medical history, which included asthma, heart trouble, hypertension, diabetes and in particular, mental illness. The lawsuit notes that a jail medical intake form and screening forms for suicide and medical and mental impairments, dated from periodic incarcerations from 2011 to 2021, also indicated attempts of suicide and a note indicating her mental health issues and that she was a client of Community Healthcore. Other notes revealed her diagnosis of schizophrenia, depression and acute mania.
Other forms also noted her battles with PTSD, bipolar disorder and service for emotional and mental health issues and treatment recommendations for homicidal ideation. One handwritten note on the medical intake information form revealed she was “grossly psychotic.” Also noted was treatment for drug addiction and alcoholism. Prescription medications were also listed as well as her history of special education.
“This, taken together with other information known to defendants, indicated that Lonnetta had serious mental health issues,” the lawsuits states. “Her mental health issues, as well as medical issues requiring appropriate medication and treatment, were well-known to the Harrison County jail.”
The lawsuit notes that jail personnel interviewed about Johnson’s behavior and habits at the jail, noted her “normal” behavior of walking around her cell naked, urinating on herself, defecating on herself and stuffing items, including her suicide smock, into her cell toilet.
“Despite such conduct, Harrison County and/or SHP continued over years, concluding with Lonnetta’s final roughly two-week incarceration, to incarcerate a severely mentally ill person as opposed to having such a person, and specifically Lonnetta in this case, transferred to an appropriate in-person mental health facility,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit notes that while a Harrison County grand jury no-billed anything related to Johnson’s death following the Texas Rangers’ investigation, and determined that no one would be charged criminally for her death, such determination had nothing to do with whether there was civil liability for the custodial death.
“The Rangers’ report listed a number of prescription medications for Lonnetta during her final incarceration in the Harrison County jail,” the lawsuit states. “Upon information and belief, defendants knew the purpose and use of each such medication, as well as the seriousness of Lonnetta’s mental health issues when considering the medications combined.”
“The report further indicated that Lonnetta’s most recent arrest, before that concluding her death, occurred on December 28, 2021. Lonnetta was kept in the Harrison County Jail until December 30, 2021, when she was released at 4:59 p.m. The Marshall Police Department arrested her again on the same date, at 8:41 p.m. She was then returned to the Harrison County Jail, undressed with no personal belongings. Instead of being transferred to the nearest inpatient mental health facility, the report indicates that Lonnetta was booked into the jail based on information received in prior jail bookings,” the lawsuit states. “Lonnetta was incarcerated in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office main jail, separation cell A, and was put on suicide watch. Community Healthcore performed a mental health screening, resulting in Lonnetta once again being diagnosed with psychosis. This was nothing new. This evaluation occurred on January 2, 2022. The custodial death report also admits, ‘The psychosis continued up to the day of her death on January 13, 2022.’ Regardless, upon information and belief, defendants took no steps to have Lonnetta transferred to an appropriate in-patient mental health facility but instead allowed her to remain naked, on a cold cell floor, for hours, at time sitting in her own urine and/or feces, until she died.”
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release following the death, stating that on Jan. 13 at approximately 8:40 p.m., HCSO jail staff observed a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15 minute welfare checks, was suffering from labored breathing.
“HCSO Jail staff provided medical assistance and contacted Marshall Fire Department EMS to respond to assess the inmate, which resulted in the inmate being transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Marshall,” the press release stated at the time.
HCSO officials noted the female inmate’s condition continued to decline while at the hospital, where she subsequently died.
According to the lawsuit, Marshall Fire Department EMS records indicate that EMS personnel found the decedent lying face-up in a jail cell, naked, in her own urine, and not responding to verbal commands, but just minimally to painful stimuli. EMS also reported her eyes were non-reactive to light and she “felt very cool to the touch.” Her glucose reading was also high and her heart rate was slow. She remained unresponsive during transport to the hospital.
Autopsy reports listed the manner of death as natural, and that a contributing factor was Johnson’s diabetes. One autopsy shows the cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
The plaintiffs disagree with the manner and cause of death listed in the reports.
“Plaintiffs believe additional discovery may be necessary to determine the actual cause of death and how defendants’ policies, practices and/or customs interacted with signs and symptoms of Lonnetta’s suffering and impending death,” the lawsuit states. “Lonnetta had a severely altered mental status. Such an altered mental status would not allow her brain to prompt her to get up off the cold cell floor and take action to save her own life. Thus, it was incumbent upon the defendants to take appropriate action. The defendants failed to do so even though they knew, upon information and belief, that diabetic hyperosmolar syndrome had a higher mortality rate than even diabetic ketoacidosis. All competent county jail and jail policymakers, and private corrections healthcare provision companies are fully aware of DKA and likewise, due to the higher mortality rate of diabetic hyperosmolar syndrome, would likely be aware of such a malady and the importance of having in place appropriate policies, practices and/or customs to treat a person with such a medical issue (or to avoid the issue arising at all.”
The lawsuit notes that plaintiffs in the case are seeking remedies and damages, including but not necessarily limited to, the Texas wrongful death statute the Texas survival statute, the Texas Constitution, common law and all related and/or supporting case law.
Damages include the decedent’s medical expenses, the decedent’s funeral expenses; past mental anguish and emotional distress suffered by her son resulting from the death of his mother; future mental anguish and emotional distress suffered by her son resulting from the death of his mother; the decedent’s conscious physical pain, suffering and mental health anguish; the decedent’s loss of life and/or loss of enjoyment of life; and Young’s loss of companionship and/or society with the decedent.
“The county’s and SHP’s employees and agents acted or failed to act under color of state law at all relevant times,” the lawsuit alleges. “The county’s and/or SHP’s policies, practice, and/or customs were moving forces behind and caused, were producing causes of, and/or were proximate causes of the decedent’s suffering, damages, and death, and all damage suffered by plaintiff’s wrongful death beneficiaries and claimant heirs.”