For over 20 years, the Harrison County Retired Teachers Association has provided books to students in all the county elementary schools during the months of December and January.
This year retired Superintendent Cozzetta Robinson; Dudley Swofford, retired Marshall city engineer; and Sally Swofford, retired librarian, visited George Washington Carver Elementary School in Karnack to distribute the books.
Approximately 35 students left the Elementary School library with their own book to read and share with family and friends. Robinson spoke to students about the importance of reading and how it fires up your imagination and the memory centers of your mind, causing you to want to read more. Reading is a gift for a lifetime. It was a warm welcome for all.
HCRTA is the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association. It is made up of all school district retired personnel. They meet at 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the third Tuesday of the months of September, October, November, December, February, March, April and May.
If personnel already belongs to TRTA at the cost of $35 per year, the cost to join the local Harrison County is an additional $10.
The next HCRTA meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
All school district personnel are invited to join the group on that day. For additional information, contact Clemmie Copeland at (903) 035-1771 or Sally Swofford at (903) 407-1173.