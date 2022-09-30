A revision of the airport hangar ground lease for tenant built hangars at Harrison County Airport was approved this week by the commissioners court.
“The main objective is to get a standard agreement that works for every ground lease,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “We’re not going to have one that looks like something and another that looks like something else. They will all be the same.”
“The old leases were not uniform,” he added. “The new lease agreement will be a good, standard form that is fair for both the hangar owner and the county.”
Sims noted that several leases are up for renewal this year. He along with judicial administrative assistant Charlene Graff decided it is best to start all renewals on Jan. 1.
“It’ll be real easy on us to remember who expires when,” Judge Sims said. “These will all be 35-year leases.”
Sims noted that drafting a uniform agreement was not an easy feat. He thanked Kim Vaughn and Ed Smith, who both sit on the airport advisory board, for assisting with the task.
“They both not only spent a lot of time reviewing the ground lease and fuel system agreements, but Ms. Vaughn hired a specialist in these kind of things to get it done so that it’s suitable not just for the county but also for the tenants,” the county judge. “[I’m] very thankful.”
The agreements were also reviewed by the county’s attorney Bob Cole, who gave his nod of approval as well.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield expressed his gratitude on the effort.
“Judge Sims, you and Ms. Graff both have really put a lot and effort in cleaning that up out there. We want to thank you for your steadfastness because it has not been easy,” praised Hatfield.
The Harrison County Airport is located at 2100 Warren Drive. According to the county website, ground leases are now available on the new taxiway. Hangars are available in the expansion for small aircraft. Courtesy car service is also offered.
The county website additionally notes that the airport covers an area of 480 acres at an elevation of 357 feet. It has two asphalt paved runways, and most of the activity stems from flight training and corporate activity.