School districts across Harrison County came together this week to reach out to State Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Jay Dean to protest the adoption of a school voucher system of any kind in the state.
Representatives from Marshall, Hallsville, Harleton, Karnack and Waskom ISDs penned a letter together encouraging the representatives to vote against any school voucher proposition.
“The Texas Legislature is faced with the largest surplus of revenue it has ever seen, and yet lawmakers are not considering a significant investment in public education, but are contemplating voucher proposals that would divest money from public schools,” the joint letter reads.
“The Texas Legislature sits atop one of the largest Rainy Day Funds across the nation, yet lawmakers want to consider voucher legislation, a proposal that will reward the few over the needs of the many.”
The letter goes on to state that the school districts are concerned that if a voucher program were put in place it would allow private schools to accept only those students they deem “the right kind,” with barriers put in place for those who don’t fit that mold.
Additionally, the districts fear the creation of pop-up private schools which would take parents’ voucher money without offering their students a quality education, and then close when the state or community begins to question the institutions financials.
“If leaders of our great state don’t trust the state’s education systems, then the money that is regularly poured into TEA toward the ‘testing’ and A-F Rating system seems to all be for naught,” the letter states.
Some states, including Louisiana, have state education voucher programs in place which allow for state money to follow the student to the school they attend, public or private, rather than fund the school district the student lives in.
Gov. Greg Abbott has thrown his weight behind the proposal and is traveling the state to pitch parents on it, particularly in rural communities. The idea has historically faced opposition in the legislature from Democrats and rural Republicans who are fiercely protective of public schools in their districts.
Abbott has named both “education freedom” and school safety as emergency items for the session, designating them as top priorities that lawmakers can pass off the floor immediately. But he has put the most effort into promoting “school choice” legislation lately, crisscrossing the state to try to show lawmakers the public support it enjoys.