With the 2023-24 academic school year coming up, local districts have announced the following registration dates and information.
Documentation that parents and/or legal guardians should expect to provide in order to enroll in their local district include a valid driver’s license, child’s birth certificate, child’s social security card, child’s immunization records and proof of residence such as a utility bill or current property tax statement.
Marshall ISD
Registration for the 2023-24 MISD academic school year for new and returning students will be on July 31. New student enrollment and online registration assistance is set to be available at the Administration Building from July 31 through Aug. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 7 p.m. The last day to register for non-resident students is Aug. 1.
Returning students will be eligible to register online starting July 31. You can learn more about how to register via the district’s website at www.MarshallISD.com. The Marshall ISD Administration Building is located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Hallsville ISD
Registration for the 2023-24 HISD academic school year for returning students is available online from July 17 through July 28. Returning students who register online do not need to register in-person.
Registration for new pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be in-person on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. New students in the district must register in-person at their respective campuses from July 26 through July 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about how to register via the district’s website at www.HISD.com.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Elysian Fields ISD
Registration for the 2023-24 EFISD academic school year will begin on Aug. 1. The district will be accepting student registration for new and returning students. You can learn more about how to register via the district’s website at www.EFISD.net.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Harleton ISD
Registration for the 2023-24 HISD academic school year for new students is available online now via the district’s website at www.HarletonISD.net. New students wishing to enroll at Harleton ISD can complete the online enrollment application available on the school’s website. New and returning students can provide documents at their respective campuses.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Waskom ISD
Registration for the 2023-24 WISD academic school year for new and returning students is available now online. You can learn more about how to register, including the Ascender Parent Portal, via the district’s website at www.WaskomISD.net. Returning students will be required to complete the annual documents.
Transfer student packets can be returned to the Waskom ISD Administration Building Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 4. After Aug. 4, they will return to the campus. Following a recent vote from the district school board, there will be no transfer fees this year.
Registration for new students can be completed now through the Ascender Parent Portal available on the district’s website. New students are NOT enrolled until they turn in required documents to their respective campuses. The campuses will be open to accept new student registration documents on Aug. 7.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Jefferson ISD
Registration for the 2023-24 JISD academic school year for new students will begin for their respective campuses on Aug. 2 through Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Completed registration packets can be returned to the Primary campus from July 12 through August 10 and on the Elementary, Junior High and High School campuses from Aug. 2 through Aug. 10. There will be no enrollment on Friday or Tuesday due to in-service requirements. All campuses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Enrollment packets/folders may be picked up from any campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can learn more about how to register via the district’s website at www.JeffersonISD.com.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 14.