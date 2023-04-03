A Longview man was charged after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant execution turned up more than 70 pounds of drugs, as well as a large number of guns and cash.
Devarious Ramone Craig, 39, of Longview has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams (three counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds, money laundering between $20,000 and $100,000 and theft of firearm.
Craig is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $1.24 million.
The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 112 Circle Club Lane in Longview last Wednesday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said the warrant “resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, illegal substances, weapons and cash.” Officials said detectives began an investigation into narcotics being shipped to the Circle Club home, which is owned by Craig, and got a search warrant.
Marshall police and Texas DPS assigned in the search warrant execution. During that search, the sheriff’s office said they found
- 3,706 grams of cocaine
- 934 grams of methamphetamine
- 80 grams of crack-cocaine
- 1500 grams of xanax
- 538 grams of hydrocodone
- 538 grams of oxycodone
- 334 grams of adderall
- 968 grams of THC edibles
- 4,670 grams of promethazine with codeine
- 17,864 grams of promethazine
- Three pounds of marijuana
- 52 grams of THC vape cartridges
- $142,600 in United States currency
- 10 firearms
“I cannot give enough credit to the officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities and I appreciate what they do.”