The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recently received the OK to apply for an East Texas Council of Governments grant to help provide body-worn cameras for jailers as well as for the fire marshal’s office.
The grant is funded through the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division (CJD).
“Traditionally, the justice department offers, every year, a grant to supply law enforcement entities with body cams,” explained HCSO grant administrator Dwight Mays. “They’ve been doing this for several years now.
“It is a matching grant. Typically it’s 50 percent. We were lucky and blessed this year because the state has decided to kick in and join in participation and has added an additional 25 percent, so now the government is going to pick up 75 percent of the tab, and we will pick up 25 (percent),” he said.
Mays said body cams have proved to be effective for HCSO patrolmen. The sheriff’s office would now like to implement them for jailers at both the main jail and annex facility.
“What we’re trying to accomplish, as you may all well know, our patrolmen have been wearing body cams for quite some time. It has proven to be very effective. It does not even attempt to guarantee to say you’re not going to have any more complaints. No, it can’t do that for you, but it will reduce it because once they know that camera is on most folks try to behave,” Mays explained. “There’s a few that won’t, but what that camera will do, it will take that ‘he said-she said’ situation out of their hands.”
Mays said if there’s an officer complaint, for instance, the sheriff’s office is able to review body cam footage to see whether the complaint is valid or not.
“It’s always in our advantage, even when it’s the contact person that’s out there acting up or even if it’s sometimes in a case where it’s one of our own employees that misbehaves,” he said. “It gives us that very solid information. It gives us what we need to be able to act on a particular situation to either dismiss the complaint; or if we need to take corrective measures with a deputy, then we’ll have that on hand to do that with.”
Mays said what they’re trying to do now is take the body cam program to the next level by making sure jailers at both facilities are equipped.
“When a deputy is out there on the side of the road (with contact person), he is really only with him a brief period of time during that contact and possibly an arrest; but once they are transported over and entered into our jail system, our jailers are with them 24/7 as long as they’re incarcerated,” explained Mays. “So even though we have cameras in the jail, everybody that we talked to is in favor of outfitting the jailers with body cams.
“We think that this will increase safety for our jailers and for all persons that are incarcerated,” said Mays.
If the grant is approved, the total cost to outfit all jailers at both locations as well as personnel at the fire marshal’s office will be a total of $64,571.39. The criminal justice division and the state’s portion will be $48,428. The jail’s portion will be $14,020.35 and the fire marshal’s assessment will be $2,122.50.
Mays said the jail’s portion will be paid from the commissary budget.
“If we do get approved, it should (be funded) sometime in February, so we’d be ready to rock and roll sometime in March,” said Mays.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, who also serves on ETCOG’s board, applauded Mays for his efforts in securing grants for the sheriff’s office.
“I just want to say a big thank you to Deputy Mays,” Hatfield said, addressing Mays. “You’ve got a great relationship with those folks over there, and I think that’s going a long way.”
In her report, County Auditor Becky Haynes noted that the county received more than $1.4 million in grant funding for fiscal year 2021. Juvenile services received a $5,200 from ETCOG, the sheriff’s office was awarded a $36,000 tobacco compliance grant to assist with tobacco stings, and the elections office received a $144,000 HVAC grant that helped with new election equipment — to name a few. The county also received a VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday) grant as well as more than $800,000 in County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) grant funding to help maintain county roads.
“We have our investigative grant, which was almost $35,500 and then we have our COVID-19 supplemental grant that the sheriff’s office was able to utilize. That’s $251,000,” Haynes noted.
“This is all the money that the county did not have to pay, so good job on trying to get as many grants so that the county does not have to purchase this,” she praised. “We’ve gotten equipment, we’ve gotten new roads. I think it is great Dwight worked very hard to get grant money. Road and bridge worked very hard to get the CTIF grant submitted and paid. So it’s a collective effort to get our grants funded, applied for, administered and obtain the funds collected from the agencies.
“It’s very much a group effort, so kudos to the county employees for getting that,” the county auditor said.