The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved in a 3-0-2 vote to submit a State Antiquities Landmark application seeking the Texas Historical Commission’s approval of the City of Marshall’s streetscape project that’s currently in progress at the 100 block of East Houston Street.
County officials explained previously — during a 2020 survey of the downtown grounds — that any changes to the Courthouse Square property would require a State Antiquities Landmark (SAL) permit that would need to be applied for by Harrison County to the Texas Historical Commission.
Voting for the approval of the latest SAL application were County Judge Chad Sims, Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins and Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin. Abstaining were Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield and Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb.
Commissioners Hatfield and Ebarb voted to abstain after expressing their disproval of the city officials’ negligence to request an SAL permit themselves prior to starting the city-related job.
“The county has already filed for a permit because the county owns the property, but the city should have come to us and asked us to file before they (started that project), and they didn’t,” Commissioner Ebarb said. “So this is after the fact. This is kind of asking for forgiveness when we didn’t create this debacle.”
Commissioner Hatfield echoed his sentiments.
“I don’t understand where the disconnect came from because the Harrison County Industrial Development Authority (HCIDA) paid thousands of dollars to have this square surveyed, and this entire square is part of the Peter Whetstone deed to the county, not to the City of Marshall, so I’m lost on why it all happened so quickly, to tell you the truth,” said Hatfield.
County Judge Sims said the good thing is the city is currently trying to correct the mistake by making things right.
“Yes, that’s a good thing,” Hatfield agreed.
Judge Sims noted that the SAL will include more detailed information about the ongoing project for THC to review. He said although it’s an after the fact request that should’ve been done prior to the kick-off of the renovations on the sidewalk, he does believe that THC will approve the permit.
“I do believe that they are willing to give their blessing, but they still would like to know the details of what’s being done, the extent of the reconstruction over there,” Judge Sims said. “So that’s simply what this is.”
Construction to the 100 block of East Houston Street sidewalk began on Jan. 3, and is estimated to be completed in late April or May, city officials previously noted.
The Houston Street project is the second portion of the city’s downtown redevelopment project, which officially began with construction on South Washington Street in December 2020.
The second portion of the project was approved at the bid cost of $470,998 with Casey Slone Construction, almost $9,000 under the original estimated cost, Public Works Director Eric Powell reported previously.
This project is a continuation of the downtown redevelopment project, a component of the Mobilize Marshall plan developed in June 2019.