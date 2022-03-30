The Harrison County Commissioners Court agreed to seek “successful” status from the Secretary of State’s Office to continue participation in the countywide polling place program for future elections.
Officials gave the OK following a public hearing on Tuesday in which four people offered comment. County Judge Chad Sims will submit a letter to the Secretary of State seeking successful designation.
“This is a request from our court to the Secretary of State’s saying we believe we’ve had a successful election year and we’d like to have permanent designation of being a countywide voting program,” said Sims.
The county implemented the Vote Center process for the first time during the March primary elections. Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield expressed his thanks to Elections Administrator Donald Robinette for working hard to get the county approved to use the Vote Center for that election cycle.
‘We’d like to thank Mr. Robinette for his hard work on getting that. We appreciate it,” said Hatfield. “We got it done.
Public Hearing
During the public hearing, the court heard from election workers Judy Van Deventer and Carolyn Haynes, former County Judge Richard Anderson and local Republican Party Chair Lee Lester. All spoke highly in favor of the Vote Center model.
Van Deventer started out by expressing some minor concerns regarding technicalities, however. She said one concern was the malfunction of vote scanners, which the elections administrator explained the error in detail to the court prior to the hearing.
During his address, Robinette explained that about 15 voting scanners had malfunctioned and weren’t working due to a wrong standard used during the calibration process of the voting machines.
“You have to have standards from a department of labor and standards that you check your equipment with,” Robinette explained. “So that’s kind of the situation we’re in. We have incorrect standards. And so, once the engineers of Hart had reviewed all the (other ones) from the election that I had set up, they were able to determine that’s was what had happened and we isolated the problem and retested the equipment that was in question to make sure that it was still not working as the poll workers had reported. And then we reapplied the correct standards to the calibration to be retested and found that it would work correctly.”
“So, we shouldn’t have a problem with going forward,” the elections administrator said.
Robinette said they destroyed all of the old standards and were mailed corrected ones.
“So on behalf of Hart and on the behalf of the Harrison County election office, we do apologize to the public for any inconvenience that was found in the polling place because some of the scanners would not scan,” said Robinette. “But the good news about the primary election was that all of the equipment that marked the ballots, people were still able to vote. They did create their own printed vote records. And, on the machines that did work, we were able to bring some of them into the ballot board that night and run all the printed vote records that were cast. So, everybody’s vote was counted.”
VanDeventer thanked Robinette for the explanation.
“I appreciate now knowing exactly what happened because I was still a little unsure about what had happened,” said VanDeventer.
VanDeventer said her other concern was that the length of the cord between the machines seemed to be too short, restricting the space between voters at the Karnack polling site.
“They were very short and everybody could see how you voted,” she said. “There was no distance between the voting places. That’s not good. So that was a concern of mine. And I think you thought they were longer cords, but the workers at Karnack said that was all they had. So I’d like for us to address that at some point.”
Robinette said the cords should’ve been about 10 to 12 feet long, allowing for distance, but he will verify that.
VanDeventer said she was also concerned that the Karnack polling site ran out of ballots.
“They had three workers there and they had to send one of them to town to get more ballots,” she said. “When you got three coworkers, one of them has to come to town to get ballots, then what if you’ve got a handicapped person in a vehicle? You know you’ve got to have two people out there. Those were my concerns, and I just wanted to bring them to you.”
In her remarks, Haynes said she’s in support of the new electronic voting system and wanted to thank the court for the money they spent on the new election equipment.
“It has been well spent,” she said.
Haynes said of the 20 to 30 years she’s been an election judge, this past primary election has been the one of the smoothest she’s ever seen.
“I have been a judge for probably 20, 30 years, and this was one of the smoothest ones we’ve ever had — other than the scanner not working and I can tell you there were no votes that could have been lost because from the very first day, the very first vote, it went in the emergency ballot box.
“We had two people standing there watching to be sure those ballots went in and then they were sealed, brought to the office and counted that night,” explained Haynes. “So this is best election we’ve had.”
Besides the convenience that a Vote Center offers, Haynes also commented on the economical aspect of such a model, which allows counties to save money by eventually reducing the number of polling sites, thus requiring less manpower.
“One thing about the new system where we can vote anywhere on Election Day, I see in the future, we will not need to have as many voting (places). We will not have one in every precinct. So that will save us the money,” said Haynes. “And in today’s world, we’re having a hard time finding people to work. We appreciate the money and that you have given us our Harrison County money to work in that election office.”
Van Deventer concurred, saying she is also in total support of the countywide voting system.
“I think it’s one of the best things y’all could have done,” said VanDeventer. “I know I myself years ago when I was working …sometimes I have voted in Longview at the Electrical Union Office because I couldn’t make it back to Marshall in time to vote, so I think it’s a great thing.”
Anderson, former county judge, said he, too, endorses the court’s recommendation to the state to make the Vote Center permanent in the county.
“Anything we can do to make it easier to vote, we need to do,” said Anderson.
Lester, local party chair, echoed Haynes’ sentiments.
“Ms. Haynes got up and said exactly what I was going to say,” said Lester.
Robinette said overall the election process went well, despite the issue with the incorrect standards.
“I had an incorrect standard. I was trying to overkill and avoid problems and actually ended up creating one. The machines only need to be calibrated about once a year. And so it’s a lesson well learned to be sure we have a correct standard,” he said.
“So, a very embarrassing situation, but nonetheless, like I said, it was still redeeming because everyone that showed up to vote they did create the printed vote record and the ballot board was able to count all those ballots before daybreak the next morning, so we want to make you aware of it,” he said.
Robinette commended the poll workers on their response to the issue.
“Both chairs put together some good folks that were able to work together,” he said.
“It was only by the grace of God and a lot of diligent work that we were able to accomplish that task with as few mistakes as we did run into,” he added.
Upcoming Elections
In other election business, the court approved contracts with the City of Marshall, City of Longview, Waskom ISD, New Diana ISD and Ore City ISD for the May 7 city and school elections.
“There’s five elections besides the Constitution Amendment Election. There were 10, but due to there not being any opponents to run, they are canceled,” Robinette said.
Among the elections that were canceled due to no opponents were the City of Waskom election and City of Uncertain.
Robinette also advised anyone that may feel like they have the wrong voting box precinct listed on their voting card due to redistricting, to please contact the elections office so that they can review and correct it.