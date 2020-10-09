On Friday Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that the county saw 11 new cases of the coronavirus that day, along with five recoveries.
This brings the counties total active cases up to 49 to end the week.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 Harrison County has seen 949 total positive cases and 865 total recoveries, with 35 fatalities from the virus.
Community members can visit the Convention Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free COVID-19 testing.
No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome, though a phone number is required with testing since results will only be sent out through text.
To pre register for the event go to texas.curativeinc.com.