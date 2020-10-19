County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that Harrison County has 14 new cases and 16 recoveries from COVID-19 to report.
This brings the county’s total number of cases into the thousands, totaling 1,011 on Monday with 913 total recoveries and 35 fatalities.
The total number of current active cases remains at 63.
Texas health officials reported 3,048 new confirmed cases and 30 new deaths in the state on Sunday.
The state’s total number of reported cases is 823,779 since tracking and tracing of the pandemic began in March, according the Texas Department of State Health Services.