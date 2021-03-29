Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that for the past week Harrison County saw an additional 32 cases of COVID-19 reported with two additional fatalities.
“Our new cases remain relatively low. This is a great improvement compared to where we were just a couple months ago,” Sim said, “Let’s continue to be cautious and please remember these affected families in your prayers.”
State
New cases have continued to drop in the state, according to the state of Texas.
Texas reported 2,285 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 63 additional deaths.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has lessened by 675.9, a decrease of 14.8 percent according to data from Johns Hopkins University.