Harrison County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 10 more recoveries.
Of the cumulative total of 918 positive cases for the county, 35 have ended in death, 844 have been recoveries and 39 are considered active cases.
County Judge Chad Sims urged residents to continue practicing safety measures to help decrease the spread of the virus.
“Continue to protect yourself and others by wearing a mask in public areas, washing or sanitizing your hands frequently and avoiding crowded places,” Sims implored.
He encouraged residents to please take advantage of the free walk-up testing service that will be available on Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. South. Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The testing is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. No appointment is necessary and symptoms are not required to be tested. To pre-register, visit the website, texas.curativeinc.com.
MARION COUNTY
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported one new case, late Thursday.
He indicated that of the county’s cumulative total of 151 positive cases, 14 have been fatalities, 136 are recoveries and one is considered an active case.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” said LaFleur. “Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:45 p.m., Friday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,368,742 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 756,004 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 15,895 have resulted in death and 672,144 have recovered, for a total of 69,431 active cases.