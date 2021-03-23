Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced that last week the county saw an additional 29 new cases of COVID-19, with the average of four new cases per day.
There were also two additional deaths due to the virus, with the county’s hospitalization rate on Monday was marked at 2.71 percent.
“Please continue to remember these families who have suffered the loss of a loved one,” Sims said. “Let's continue to practice excellent hygiene, keep everyone safe and keep these numbers low!”
All Harrison County adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 29.
Anyone interested in current information on vaccine availability can go to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District Facebook page, or their website: https://mhchd.org/.
Community members can also go through Longview's vaccine hub at https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/longview.