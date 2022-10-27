Only 7 percent of voters have turned out to vote as the first week of early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election kicked off in Harrison County.
“After two days of early voting, there have been 3,297 ballots cast,” Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported Tuesday.
“That’s 7 percent of a current voter roll of 45,919 registered voters,” he said.
As of Tuesday, a total of 39 voters cast ballots at the G.W. Carver Community Center polling site, 39 voters at Scottsville Community Center, 54 at Woodlawn Community Center, 224 at Harleton Community Center, 72 voters at Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 129 at TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack, 207 at the Waskom Subcourthouse, 751 at Gold Hall in Hallsville, 535 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, and 1,247 at the Harrison County Election Office.
Early voting continues this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 10 early voting locations. Next week, hours will be extended on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“This coming weekend, the main office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday Oct 29, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30,” Robinette said.
“All of next week, Oct 31 through Nov 4, the main office will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while other locations are only open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first three days of next week,” he explained.
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; ESD No. 9 at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; Scottsville Community Center at 1325 Green St. in Scottsville; Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall; Gold Hall at 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville; Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton; and Woodlawn Community Center at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn.
Election Day is Nov. 8 at 18 polling sites. Harrison County utilizes a countywide voting or Vote Center system, meaning voters can vote at any polling site during both early voting and on Election Day.
On the ballot are two contested Harrison County races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
Vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, which is currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), is Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran and Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.
Statewide, contested races include governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, land commissioner, Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, ag commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.