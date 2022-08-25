Harrison County is seeing an increase in new development as the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the final plats for three new proposed subdivisions recently.
“I’m sure happy to see so many subdivisions coming into our county,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims commented. “We’re in big need of that.”
The first final plat approved was for “Promise Land Estates” Subdivision, located off of Elysian Fields Cutoff, or County Road 1400, in Precinct 1.
“This is a 10-lot development,” said County Road Administrator Luke Davis, noting there is a future phase of the development project involving the addition of more roads. Prime Time Contractors is the developer.
“Everything is in order,” Davis confirmed.
The second final plat approved was for “El Rancho Rojas” Subdivision off of Taylor Road, or County Road 1324, also in Precinct 1.
“This is a 29-lot manufactured homes development,” said Davis.
He noted that a portion of the eastern most area of the development is in a flood plain; however, FEMA regulations for the flood plain have been met, as well as all subdivision regulations.
“It complies with all the subdivision regulations. Everything is in order,” said Davis.
The last final plat approved was for “Crossroads at Harleton” Subdivision, located off of Law Road, or County Road 4010, in Precinct 4.
“This is an 18-lot development,” said Davis.
Roads Update
In other business, the road administrator gave an update on the progress of the summer road construction program, advising that 2.41 miles were in progress, and 15.685 miles had been completed.
“We’re fixing to finish up everybody we had on our list,” said Davis. “Right now we’re working on Coleman Road on the east side and we’re finishing up on Waskom-Elysian Fields Road.”
In other road-related business, the court approved an advance funding agreement and resolution concerning an agreement between the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the county for work related to TxDOT’s Eight Mile Creek project on County Road 1301.
“This is an in-kind match. TxDOT is replacing the bridge,” Davis explained.
“TxDOT is replacing the bridge. They’re allowing us to do a match for our portion of their work,” Judge Sims added.
Davis reported that the county already has a list of projects planned to cover the county’s 10 percent of the in-kind match.
Task Force Agreement
The court also approved a North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agency Participation agreement between the City of Dallas and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“This will allow our sheriff’s department to use data the City of Dallas has while they’re going after these predators against children,” said Sims. “They found this to be an aid and beneficial to them.”