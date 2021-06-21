Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that the county saw a "spike" in new cases this past week, but that the additional 89 cases reported were due to a backlog in the system.
"Today we report a large increase in the number of new cases but don't be alarmed," Sims said, "There are some cases that have been reported to the system but not properly notified or assigned to the correct jurisdiction. We are working through those and incorporating them as backlogged, or more than 14 days old. You will likely see more of this over the next few weeks."
He said that he learned this by contacting the Department of State Health Services about the large increase, to which they replied that "late last week we began a quality assurance project using the Texas Health Trace database" which lead to the increase in numbers added this week.
Sims said that community members can better gage the rate of infection in Harrison County by observing the active cases numbers, which went down by one since last week leaving 17 active cases being reported.
"Most of the increase in case counts were the backlogged cases which, if excluded, would leave our nice downward trend of new cases intact," Sims said. "This continues to be good news but also must serve as a reminder to us not to become complacent. Please keep up the good work, stay healthy and let's keep our case count low."
STATE
The Dallas Morning News reported that across Texas, 526 more coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, including 45 older cases that were recently confirmed by labs.
The state also reported 13 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing its death toll to 51,030.
Of the new cases, 387 were confirmed and 94 were probable. Of the older cases, 42 were confirmed and three were probable.
The state’s case total is now 2,975,701, including 2,536,646 confirmed and 439,055 probable.
According to the state, 13,581,576 people in Texas have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 11,462,001 — 47.6 percent of the state’s population 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.