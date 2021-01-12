Harrison County turned into a Winter Wonderland this weekend, with the first sight of snowfall seen mid-afternoon Sunday, causing the closure of schools and county offices.
According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm dumped up to four inches of heavy, wet snow across Louisiana and East Texas.
“The top number we got for Harrison (County), Marshall (area) is 2.1 miles east of Marshall; we got 3.3 inches,” NWS-Shreveport meteorological technician Lisa May told the News Messenger on Monday.
She said one mile northeast of Hallsville received 3 inches. One mile east of Marshall reported 2.5 inches. Jonesville, outside of Waskom, reported 2 inches; 4.6 miles southwest of Harleton received 2 inches; eight miles southeast of Marshall reported 1.5 inches; and 2.5 miles north of Karnack received 1.3 inches.
She said the accumulation was reported around 7 a.m. Monday. The snowfall had ceased by Monday morning.
“All of the snowfall is out of the area,” May reported Monday, giving an update.
“There’s still some snow on the ground in places, and that’s probably going to melt away,” she said.
“But we are going to go below freezing tonight, so if there’s any water left on the roadway or bridge, people need to use caution for that,” she warned.
Monday night’s forecast was a low in the mid 20s, about 24 degrees, May said.
“If there’s something that hasn’t melted away on a bridge, there could be some icy conditions on a bridge, so be aware of that,” May reiterated.
The winter storm left a total of 57,800 SWEPCO customers in East Texas and Louisiana without power as of 9 a.m. Monday, SWEPCO officials reported.
“SWEPCO estimates power for most Louisiana customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday and by 10 p.m. Wednesday for most East Texas customers,” SWEPCO officials said.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, about 29,100 customers in Louisiana and 27,000 in East Texas were without power.
“At the peak, approximately 60,400 customers were out of power,” SWEPCO officials noted.