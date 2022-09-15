New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosted a number of local seniors this week for its monthly Senior Day Out event, during which they heard from District 5 Councilmember Reba Godfrey and the Harrison County Democratic Party’s Marva Mitchell.
Bettie Harrison, with the church, said that the event began with assistance from the local extension agency and agent Louraiseal McDonald, who helped the church participate in a survey by the organization to identify the needs of their congregation.
“We don’t have a lot of young members of our congregation, so through a $1,000 grant we received from that program, we started this,” she said.
The event is held on the second Wednesday of every month and is free and open to attend for the public. Seniors gather together at the church, where they enjoy a free breakfast and lunch, easy exercise sessions, brain games, puzzles, bingo and bible study.
“We determined how we could best serve our community physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Harrison said.
During this month’s event, representatives Godfrey and Mitchell talked to seniors, discussing both the role of the Marshall City Council, as well as how citizens can prepare for the upcoming election through early voting and mail-in ballots.
Godfrey discussed the work that she has been doing since being recently elected to represent the community of District 5 in Marshall. She discussed her work with SWEPCO to turn on street lights, including the assistance she has received from company employee Allison Rice.
Since being elected, Godfrey has been an advocate for turning on old lights that have often been out for many years. Additionally, she said her priorities as a councilmember also include the use of alcohol in the city and the city streets being repaved.
“My main goal as a councilmember is equity for everyone,” Godfrey said, “Even if you are not a member of District 5, you can still come to me with your issues.”
Mitchell stood in during Wednesday’s event for Chairman of the Democratic Party Maxine Golightly, who planned to be at the event but had to cancel due to illness.
During her presentation, Mitchell explained to seniors how they are eligible for early voting by being over 65 years of age, and how to go through the process of filling out and mailing their ballots in to be counted.