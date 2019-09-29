Harrison County is joining in the city of Marshall’s anti-litter campaign by offering residents in the unincorporated areas a chance to clean up their areas, too.
The Countywide Clean Up, the first of its kind, is set for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5.
“The city of Marshall is doing one the same day and we wanted to capitalize on their efforts and include the whole county,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “We have many concerned citizens in our county and the commissioners court wanted them to have the opportunity to clean up our county roads and farm roads.
“This is our first public effort but we expect to continue this in the future,” he said. “We have a beautiful county and it looks even better when it’s clean!”
The county is calling all volunteers to join in the endeavor to help make a difference in the community.
“Harrison County is looking for civic clubs, youth groups, book clubs, school organizations and clubs, businesses, organizations and individuals who want to give back to Harrison County,” officials said.
Check-in will be at 8 a.m. at the designated volunteer fire departments located throughout the county. Each person will receive three trash bags to fill. Volunteer fire department personnel will help direct participants to specific roads to clean. Residents may also choose the road in front of their home to clean.
Once the litter is picked up, volunteers are directed to take the filled trash bags to their nearest “Get-Rid-Of-It” site. Disposal will be free until noon. Only provided trash bags will be accepted.
Participating volunteer fire departments are:
- ESD #1 West Harrison, located at 2656 South Access Road in Longview;
- ESD #2 Nesbitt at 9091 State Highway 154 in Marshall;
- ESD #3 Scottsville, at 9432 US Highway 80;
- ESD #3 Karnack, at 15620 Farm-to-Market Road 134;
- ESD #4 Gill, at 1049 FM 2983 in Marshall;
- ESD #5 Hallsville, at 102 N. Central St., in Hallsville;
- ESD #6 Woodlawn, at 9198 US Highway 59 N. in Marshall;
- ESD #7 Waskom, at 185 E. Texas St., in Waskom;
- ESD #8 Harleton, at 17221 State Highway 154 in Harleton;
- ESD #9 Elysian Fields, at 17927 FM 31 in Elysian Fields.
Participating “Get-Rid-Of-It Dump sites are:
- Hallsville’s at 285 Muntz Cut-off Road (County Road 3102);
- Harleton’s at 15833 State Highway 154;
- Uncertain’s at 4299 Broadway St. (FM 2198);
- Gill’s at 10326 US Highway 59 S.;
- Woodlawn’s at 1233 Baker Bridge Road;
- Waskom/Jonesville’s at 5304 FM 134 (near FM 1998);
- Elysian Fields’ at 17030 FM 31.
For more information, call the county judge’s office at 903- 935-8401.