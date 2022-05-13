The Harrison County Commissioners Court has approved the setting of a public hearing at 9 a.m. on June 21 to discuss the proposed application for a tax abatement with poultry breeding company Aviagen North America.
“That’s located in the industrial park off of south Eastman Road,” noted Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin.
“This will actually be in the city limits of Longview, but in Harrison County,” he explained.
The Longview City Council already approved a 10-year 50 percent tax abatement agreement with the company ahead of construction. The Longview City Council approved the abatement agreement in March.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the company has now requested a tax abatement from the county.
“They are a hatchery. They’ll hatch a million to two million chicks a day,” said Sims.
Aviagen announced the company’s plans last May to build a “high-tech” genetics lab that incubates and hatches breeder chicks that are shipped worldwide when they are a day old.
The baby chicks are not meant for consumption, and there is no odor associated with the facility, city officials noted previously.
LEDCO secured the deal with incentives to help bring the approximately 88,000-square-foot steel framed hatchery facility to the Longview Business Park, the Longview News-Journal previously reported.
Aviagen is expected to invest more than $24 million in the building to be located on 15.7 acres provided by LEDCO. The new business also calls for the creation of at least 69 jobs during the next couple of years. Aviagen is expected to be operational in early 2023. The company plans to wrap up construction in February 2023.