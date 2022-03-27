A public hearing on the success of the countywide Voter Center model, put in place recently for the March 1 primary elections, will be held Tuesday during the Harrison County Commissioners Court’s 9 a.m. meeting.
“This is for any public input regarding the continuation of the Vote Center model and hopefully the approval of ‘successful’ status so that the county may continue to use this model, as opposed to the precinct-specific model of years past,” explained County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
Converting to a Vote Center model or countywide polling places is considered a plus as it allow voters to be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day.
“The precinct model often caused anguish to voters who arrived at the wrong polling place too late to get to the correct one,” said Robinette. “With the Vote Center model, all polling places are acceptable regardless of which precinct a voter resides in.”
Robinette said with the new model, the voter registrar will still need to know, however, the residence address of voters in order to determine which jurisdictions to place them in, so that the voter would know who and what offices represent them, so that they will be able to vote for those positions.
“In the past, on the day of an election, a voter always had to return to their ‘home’ precinct to vote,” Robinette explained. “The Vote Center model allows for Election Day voting to be the same as early voting, in that during early voting you can typically vote at any location which is being used for that election.”
The elections administrator reminded that, as always, if a person is already a registered voter, they do not have to register again.
“You don’t have to do it when you renew your driver’s license either, if you are already a voting citizen,” he said. “But, if a person is brand new to the county or state, they do need to register and must do so at least 30 days before an election in which they want to vote.”
“After that, if you vote regularly and keep us informed of any address changes, you remain on the voter roll until you die or move away,” he said.
Robinette reminded voters that the Harrison County Elections Office is only a polling place during the early voting period.
“It is never a polling place on Election Day, as there is much other work that goes on, on that day,” he said.
In other election matters, Robinette noted that the two upcoming election dates they’re preparing for are the May 7 city and school and constitutional amendment election and the May 24 primary run-off elections.
“Besides the constitutional amendment election, the City of Longview has a bond election, the City of Marshall has a race for City Council District 5, the New Diana ISD will also be holding a bond election, and the Waskom and Ore City ISDs will hold trustee and board member elections,” he said.
The commissioners court will consider those contracts between those entities and the elections office at Tuesday’s meeting as well.
The court will additionally consider approval of polling places for the city, school and constitutional amendment election.