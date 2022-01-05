Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher gave an activity summary report for the past month, noting the sheriff’s office had a total of 2,547 calls for service for the month of December, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 27.
“We had 2,547 calls for service, took 64 criminal reports, arrested 95 people by HCSO, issued 67 traffic citations, and did 32 warrant transports, for a total of 8,548 miles,” he told the commissioners court Tuesday.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office received 134 legal documents from civil process. HCSO also served 53 virtual documents and 17 indictment precepts in the jail, 27 tax postings, 20 County Court-at-Law/District Court postings for a total of 117.
“We sent out 1,600 jury notices and 200 grand jury notices,” Sheriff Fletcher noted.
He added that, as of Dec. 28, the jail population was 263 inmates.
“We had 22 contract inmates with the U.S. Marshal Service. At this time, we don’t have any with Marion County,” said Fletcher.
The commissioners court also approved a monthly $100 donation from David Thomas to be used for the K-9 program, and $100 from Sharee M. Stevens to also benefit the K-9 program.
Sheriff Fletcher thanked the donors for being compelled to give just out of the goodness of their heart.
“We’re just glad to have those folks,” he said.