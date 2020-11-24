The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Jay Webb confirmed that the department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at First Rate Self Storage in Marshall last weekend.
The storage facility, which is located at 7335 Hwy 59 South in Marshall, was made aware of the burglary on Sunday when it was discovered that 57 units were broken into, with $50,000 in damages done to the doors.
Owner Edie Hennigan said that 47 of the 57 units broken into were currently being rented, with Webb confirming that a number of items were stolen from each of these units.
The total number of items taken is unknown at this time, according to Webb, who said that investigator TC Livingston is currently working with the owners to track down the renters of the 47 units.
Webb added that investigators believe that a burglary of a vehicle next door to the storage business at McClendon Veterinary Services is likely related to the First Rate Self Storage burglary.
The vehicle burglary was also reported on Sunday, when a wallet with cash, a driver’s license and credit cards was stolen from the car. A window was also broken on the vehicle to gain access.
Both burglaries likely occurred sometime Saturday evening, according to Webb. Hennigan said that each of the doors that were broken into was damaged beyond repair, and need to be replaced with both the doors and the lock mechanisms being broken.
She said that the location is currently working with the Sheriff’s department and the insurance company to help to resolve the case.
In the mean time Hennigan said that the business has staff watching the units 24 hours a day, to be sure that the damaged units are protected before the doors and locks can be fixed.
“We are sure to have more staff out there during the day, and someone is there 24/7 right now,” Hennigan said.
Webb said that surveillance cameras at the storage business revealed two male suspects with flashlights on camera early Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s department has not yet identified these suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 903-935-8400. The Marshall and Harrison County area has seen an uptick in vehicle burglaries and residents are advised to lock their doors and remove valuables.