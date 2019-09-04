Harrison County Sheriff's Office: 1 arrested, heroin, meth found during search warrant execution

A Marshall man was arrested Wednesday after investigators found heroin and methamphetamines while executing a search warrant at a home on South Washington Street, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Marvin Gene Pearson, 50, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams. Pearson's bond has not yet been set.
The sheriff's office said members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant around 9 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of South Washington Street in Marshall as part of an investigation.
"The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure what is believed to be heroin and methamphetamines," the sheriff's office said in a press release issued Wednesday.
No further information about the arrest has been released at this time.