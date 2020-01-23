The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding a burglar suspected of involvement in multiple burglaries and one home invasion in Harrison county.
The suspect photographed displayed a handgun during a home invasion and is said to be driving a silver 2013-2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4-door car.
Anyone with any information leading to the identity of the suspect may call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or to remain anonymous, may call Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.