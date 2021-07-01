HALLSVILLE — These shoes were made for walking....
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Marshall and BAM Nutrition in Hallsville have joined in the effort to help collect new shoes for Hallsville ISD children in need before the start of school next month.
Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher announced his office will serve as an additional drop off location for the Hallsville ISD Shoe Drive, organized by Hallsville East Elementary School Medical Assistant Lori Rich.
"The fact that Mrs. Rich organized this event for her students, during her summer break, is a testament that East Texas is not only a good place to live but also a wonderful place to raise a family," Fletcher said in a statement.
Those who drop off a new pair of shoes for the children at the Sheriff's Office will choose between a Cajun Tex Hallsville $5 gift card or a free Sonic drink in Hallsville.
Rich initially teamed up with Cajun Tex Hallsville and Sonic Hallsville for a shoe drive benefiting Hallsville ISD students, and now the Sheriff's Office and BAM Nutrition have also joined.
The goal is to collect at least 200 pairs of brand new, closed toe shoes for Hallsville ISD students in need before the start of the 2021-22 school year in August, though the shoe drive will continue throughout the school year.
“Ideally, we’d like for them to have for the start of the school year,” Rich said Thursday. “I know it’s early but school will be here before you know it. This is a perfect way to give back to our kiddos here at Hallsville ISD.”
Those wishing to help can bring a new pair of shoes, for either girls or boys, in sizes 11 children’s, up to 10 adults. Those who donate will either receive a $5 gift certificate from Cajun Tex, a free large drink from Sonic or a $5 Loaded Tea from BAM Nutrition.
Drop off locations are Cajun Tex Hallsville, located at 201 Renaissance Drive in Hallsville, BAM Nutrition, located at 200 Renaissance Drive and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, located at 200 West Houston Street in Marshall, or Rich can meet for pick up.
Those unable to shop for new shoes can donate funds instead by sending the money for a new pair of shoes to Rich through the Venmo App at “@Lori-Rich-2” or through Paypal via “Lrich@hisd.com.”
“My goal is for 200 new shoes to be donated for our Hallsville ISD students that are unable to afford new shoes to start the school year with,” Rich said previously. “It doesn’t matter the brand, just as long as they are new. If you don’t want to do the shopping, I’ll do it for you and give you the receipt.”
Rich also held a shoe drive last summer for Hallsville ISD students, as well as a blanket drive last winter.