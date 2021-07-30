A Louisiana couple suspected of burglary and vehicle theft were arrested after a car chase with police ended in a crash on Wednesday.
Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies joined Longview police in a search for a vehicle that had been caught on video surveillance camera at the scene of East Texas area burglaries.
"The vehicle burglaries had occurred in the Hallsville area during the night of July 28," Harrison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jay Webb said in a statement on Friday. "Longview Police Department officers had been advised of the vehicle description and an officer observed a vehicle that matched the description at a motel on Highway 80."
Webb said deputies and police were headed to the motel to investigate when the targeted vehicle was seen leaving the motel's parking lot with two people inside.
"Deputies attempted a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle increased speed and attempted to flee toward Interstate-20," Webb said.
The chase continued as the driver took the Liberty City exit off of I-20 then attempted to jump back on the Interstate before striking a tree and hitting a culvert.
"Deputies and Longview police removed the driver and passenger from the vehicle," Webb said. "Inside the vehicle were several items that had been allegedly taken during the reported burglary the previous night. As the deputies continued the investigation, it was discovered that the truck had been stolen from Kaufman County a few days earlier."
The driver, Anthony Ray Estess, 42, of Bossier City, Louisiana and the passenger Alison Berry, 39, of Springhill, Louisiana were arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Estess is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property less than $30,000 and more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released on bond Friday.
Berry is charged with possession of drug paraphernelia and theft of property less than $30,000 and more than $2,500. Berry also had two outstanding drug related warrants from Louisiana and was not released on bond.