The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has been given the green light to create three part-time jailer positions to not only provide opportunities for local criminal justice student interns but also provide much needed assistance at the jail.
“The way this came about, we have a close partnership or internship with East Texas Baptist University,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “I think right now we’re probably entertaining a dozen or so of their criminal justice students.
“They do about 120 hours of service with us, but when their service is over, (they) would like to have a job somewhere,” he said. “Two for sure, maybe three, have shown special interest in it, but can’t hold down a full-time and be a full-time student. This would most likely accommodate around their schedule to benefit us and them, quite honestly.”
The motion to approve the request was made by Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb and seconded by Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins. Each position will be allotted 28 hours each week or 1,456 hours yearly at the pay rate of $15.2596 an hour or $22,217.98 annually. A budget amendment was approved to accommodate the request.
“The jail has a shortage — 11 openings right now, as every other jail is experiencing right now,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “But, this could take some of those gaps and help us fill some of those small gaps with the lack of finding full-time people in the field also.”
Fletcher said the students will most likely be temporary help until the full-time positions are filled.
“While they are employed or if we employ them, I would be willing to hold a couple of spots open to ensure the money is there to accommodate these spots,” he said. “If we fill them, we just won’t have part-time help.”
Sheriff Fletcher said the county is not the only entity seeing a shortage with jail employees.
“We’re not as bad as some. I have visited with our neighbors and everybody (is) experiencing the jail shortage,” he shared. “We have actually visited with other county judges; we have visited with sheriffs.
“I don’t know what the answer is just yet, other than getting people motivated to go back to work,” the sheriff said.
Fletcher described how qualified applicants come in waves.
“That’s where we’re at. It comes and goes,” he explained. “You’ll have 10 of them, and then all of a sudden five or six people apply out of nowhere and you can typically get two or three out of those five or six who can actually pass the background and actually be in that environment. And unfortunately, lately, all the backgrounds we’ve done weren’t acceptable.”
Sheriff Fletcher said right now the staff is working overtime to fill in the void, to the rate that most of them are tapped out.
“We’re just at the max. We’re having a lot of inmates,” he shared. “As the system has slowed due to COVID, they’re not getting out as quickly as they were and it’s just requiring more, more and more. I feel like we’re paying it out one way or another.”
County Judge Chad Sims applauded the sheriff in his efforts to try to provide some extra help through the part-time labor.
“I think it’s a novel idea for you to try to utilize some students’ labor. Good idea,” said Sims.
Commissioner Ebarb concurred.
“I think anything we can do to help y’all at the jail is a plus for everybody, and this is something that hopefully these students will show some interest in,” said Ebarb.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin echoed his sentiments.
“What a great opportunity for those students,” said Mauldin.
Giving his support of the part-time job creations, Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield took the moment to thank Jail Administrator Captain John Hain for keeping operations up to standard at the facilities.
“I’d just like to take a minute to thank Captain Hain for the job that he does over there. I feel like sometimes he’s done so much with so little for so long he can do anything with nothing at all,” said Hatfield. “I’ve been in this seat for 10 years and I’ve been in on nine of the jail inspections. I missed one and that was last year. The 2021 jail inspection was the cleanness and the best I have ever seen, and it’s due to the dedication of the jail department with the backup of the sheriff’s office. Job well done…”